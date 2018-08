By G. Sakkas

gsakkas@naftemporiki.gr

The total "clawback" figure returned by private health care providers in Greece for 2017 reached 297.5 million euros, posting a distinct reduction compared to previous years, since the cost-control mechanism's institution.

The total clawback figure since 2012 through 2017 reaches 1.57 billion euros, while the accompanying "rebate" scheme brings the figure to roughly two billion euros.