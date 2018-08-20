Greek shipping interests again first in H1 2018 in terms of ship purchases, sales

Monday, 20 August 2018 21:24
UPD:21:26
A- A A+

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greek ship-owning interests were again in first place in terms of buying and selling second-hand vessels over the first half of 2018, continuing a trend lasting for several consecutive years, according to the S&P list compiled by Allied Shipbroking.

Specifically, Greek interests recorded 169 purchases and 116 sales during 2018, while also coming in first in all three main categories of vessels: bulk carriers, tankers and container ships.

In terms of the biggest agreements over the first six months of the year, according to data by supplied by VesselsValue, Petros Pappas' Star Bulk chalked up purchases valued at 770 million USD, followed by Angeliki Frangou's Navios Maritime Partners with 373 million USD and Giorgos Economou's Dryship with 367 million USD.

