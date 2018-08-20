Moscovici: First auditors' mission to Greece in post-bailout period in Sept.

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Monday referred to the second week of September 2018 for the first post-bailout supervision mission by European creditors’ auditors to Greece, part of what Brussels has called an “enhanced supervision”.

European and Eurozone leaders issued statements on Monday commemorating the official end of the third – and what they hope will be the last – bailout for the east Mediterranean country.

In an interview on the same day, the French commissioner said enhanced supervision for Greece will be “much milder” than a new program, while he said the Commission will ensure its smooth implementation with at least four missions per year to Athens – something already known.

In echoing much of the Tsipras government’s recurring “spin” in the run-up to the end of the third bailout, Moscovici said the Greek government is now free to set its own economic policy and that no other austerity measure will be imposed.