PPC subsidiary considers possible partnership, investment in Turkey

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

A subsidiary of the Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's dominant electricity utility and the one-time state monopoly, is reportedly attracting attention by Turkish investors in the geothermal sector.

According to reports, PPC's renewable energy sources subsidiary, has received a partnership offer by a Turkish firm that already operates a geothermal-fired power plant in western Turkey.

The goal of the partnership, according to the same reports, is to proceed with implementation of two upcoming phases of an upgrade in the western Turkey unit, so that its power production is increased nine-fold.

PPC Renewables is expected to make its decision in the coming period (next month) on whether it will delve into the Turkish market with an inaugural overseas investment.

The Turkish proposal comes amid a period when the PPC subsidiary is moving to commence the exploitation of four geothermal fields in Greece, which would be a milestone for the energy sector in the country.

The development, beyond whatever prospective financial potential, also illustrates the massive gap between the two countries in terms of geothermal exploitation, given that in Turkey geothermal units exceed 1,100 MW in annual power generation capacity, whereas in Greece - which has similar potential - there is no exploitation of the specific energy resource.