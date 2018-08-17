TUI, Fraport report encouraging figures for Greek tourism in 2018

The latest figures by German travel giant TUI and Fraport Greece point to positive tourism season in Greece for 2018 so far, with the former saying it has booked holidays for 2.8 million euros in the east Mediterranean country for the entire year.

The figure would exceed TUI's total for Greece by 10 percent, compared to 2017.

On its part, Fraport Greece, the subsidiary of Frankfurt-based Fraport AG, said passenger traffic through the 14 regional airports it manages around Greece increased by 7.2 percent in July 2018 (yoy), reaching 5.4 million.

In a related development, Greece's Hellenic Association of Travel and Tourist Agencies said travel by Greek holiday-makers to domestic and overseas destinations was up by 10 percent, compared to 2017. Trips abroad by Greek citizens, in fact, increased by 20 percent, compared with the 2017 summer season.