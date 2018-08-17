Apostolopoulos group tables improved offer for rival Ygeia medical group

The Apostolopoulos group, which owns the Athens Medical Centre and other private facilities in SE Europe, continued to press on with efforts to purchase the Ygeia group, offering shareholders of the ASE-listed rival an additional one euro per share.

The improved offer is revealed in an announcement to the shareholders of Jochen Muller and Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt Clients A/C, among the parent companies of MIG investment group, the largest shareholder of Ygeia.

Both German-based public companies appear positive over the offer by the Apostolopoulos group, with a relevant proposal to sell the Ygeia group submitted as an agenda item at a general assembly of MIG shareholders on Aug. 10 - which was ultimately postponed.

Another general assembly of MIG shareholders was scheduled for Aug. 25.

As obligated by law, MIG's board notified all shareholders of the Jochen Muller and Deutsche Bank

AG Frankfurt Clients A/C.

The proposal advises MIG shareholders, the biggest of which is Greek systemic lender Piraeus Bank, not to approve Ygeia group's sale to the CVC fund "... as the proposed offer is greatly below the real (market) value of Ygeia, as this is demonstrated by the recent, and improved, proposal by the G. Apostolopoulos Holdings Company S.A., which exceeds one euro per share, above 0.95 euro per share (offered) by CVC."