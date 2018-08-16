Coast guard probes 2 reports of shots fired at Greek fishing vessels by Turkish fishermen

The Greek coast guard is investigating a second report involving crew-members of a Turkish fishing vessel firing shots at Greek vessels, with the latest instance reportedly taking place west of the northeast island of Samothrace.

A week earlier, Greek fishermen from the Dodecanese island of Leros charged that a gunman aboard a Turkish trawler fired rounds from an assault rifle at them. The first incident reportedly occurred northeast of Leros.

The incident off Samothrace came two days before the one off Leros, the president of a professional fishermen's association in the northern port city of Kavala said.

