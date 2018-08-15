Tass: Greece to replace its ambassador in Russia

Greece's ambassador to Russia will depart the country in the fall, possibly at the end of September, according to the semi-official Tass news agency, which cited a Greek diplomatic source.

The reports comes amid a very public "freeze" in bilateral relations between Athens and Moscow over the recent period. Greece expelled two Russian diplomats in early July 2018 for allegedly stirring up opposition in the country's north to a recent agreement to resolve the fYRoM "name issue". Moscow retaliated this month by order two Greek diplomats in Moscow to leave the country.

The Russian news agency claims that the Greek foreign ministry decided last week to recall its ambassador to Russia and replace him with a new envoy.