Minoan Lines to replace plastic straws with bio-degradable; use paper bags

Friday, 10 August 2018 21:17
UPD:21:19
minoan.gr
Greece-based Minoan Lines, among the biggest ferry boat operators in the eastern Mediterranean, has announced that it will replace all plastic straws provided in the bars, self-service cafeterias and restaurants on its vessels, saying bio-degradable straws will be used instead.

In a related eco-friendly move, the company said it was also replacing plastic bags used in onboard shops with paper.

At the same time, the passenger shipping lines said it is working to achieve the best possible energy performance from its propulsion systems, in order to both reduce fuel consumption and remissions, with the goal being a reduction of 25 percent, respectively.

