Moscow now claims Greek embassy refused visa to Russian clerics

Another "hiccup" in recently soured Greek-Russian relations came on Thursday, when a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Kremlin will request explanations from the Greek embassy in Moscow over allegations that it denied visas to several Russian clerics.

The latest instance comes a month after Athens expelled two Russian diplomats and prevented another two from entering the country, as widespread press reports pointed to official Greek displeasure over attempts to stir up opposition in northern Greece against a recently signed bilateral agreement to resolve the fYRoM "name issue".

Moscow retaliated this week by ordering two Greek diplomats out of Russia.

Spokeswoman Maria Zacharova said her ministry will request formal explanations from the embassy, which if verified will comprise an "unacceptable action".