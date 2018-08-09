Major tax evasion detected by inspectors on Mykonos

Numerous tax violations were registered by inspectors during a "safari" over the past week on the jet-setting island of Mykonos, Greece's priciest holiday destination along with Santorini.

In one high-profile instance, onsite inspections of two Louis Vuitton Outlets on the isle by inspectors of the Independent Authority for Public Revenues (a memorandum-mandated entity) revealed three POS devices that funneled electronic transactions directly to Swiss accounts.

Inspectors also located two foreign nationals not registered with Greece's social security umbrella fund, but rather insured with the relevant entity in Spain.

In another widely reported raid, inspectors confiscated the day's proceeds (roughly 19,000 euros) from a well-known Mykonos eatery, after ascertaining that the specific business owes the tax bureau some 380,000 euros in arrears.

In just two days, Monday and Tuesday, 56 tax inspectors arrived on the upscale island and recorded 342 violations, and in five instances ordered the 48-hour closure of businesses where widespread tax evasion was ascertained.

