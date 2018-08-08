Results from tax statements' clearance show decrease in declared 2017 incomes

Wednesday, 08 August 2018
By T. Tsiros 
A noteworthy decrease in declared incomes for self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs in Greece, in 2017, is one of the most prominent findings - according to reports - from the ongoing clearance of annual tax returns.

A deadline in Greece for filing income tax statements for 2017 expired late last month.

A top finance ministry official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged the decrease in declared incomes for the specific groups of taxpayers, while adding, however, that the decrease was lower than the one in recorded in 2017, compared to 2016.

Based on social security contributions over the 2017-2018 period - and mined from data collected via a newly installed system - the decrease in declared incomes by self-employed professionals over the two-year period exceeds 1.4 to 1.5 billion euros. That figure corresponds to 0.8 percent of Greece's GDP, at present rates.

