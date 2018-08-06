Another 17N convicted terrorist transferred to other prison

Monday, 06 August 2018
UPD:13:11
Judicial authorities on Monday announced that another convicted and incarcerated "17 November" terrorist was moved to different prison, with Christodoulos Xiros transferred to a correctional facility near the south-central coastal city of Halkida, about an hour's drive north of Athens.

According to sources from inside the justice ministry, the transfer came as part of the framework of what the ministry's leadership calls a "restructuring" of the main Korydallos penitentiary, located in a working class district between central Athens and the port city of Piraeus.

The announced transfer of 17N assassin Dimitris Koufodinas to a prison farm near the city of Volos last week generated a firestorm of negative reaction, by political parties in Greece and foreign governments whose diplomats were killed by the ultra-leftist terror gang.

