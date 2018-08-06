Head of civil defense secretariat resigns, two weeks after deadly Mati wildfire

The second high-profile resignation of a government official for last month's deadly wildfire at the coastal Mati site came on Monday, exactly two weeks after the blaze claimed 91 lives, according to official accounts.

The general secretary of for civil defense, Yannis Kapakis, on Monday tendered his resignation to the relevant interior minister, who accepted the resignation.

The relevant public order minister, Nikos Toskas, resigned last week amid an ongoing firestorm of criticism against him and authorities' reaction in the hours before the wildfire destroyed the settlement.

The police and fire brigade chiefs were also replaced, in an abrupt decision over the weekend. The latter confirmed earlier press reports over the development.