Ιαπωνία: 73 χρόνια από την καταστροφή της Χιροσίμα

epa06930115 The Atomic Bomb Dome (L) is seen during the memorial ceremony of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2018. The people of Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked with the first and only atomic bombs used in warfare, by the US military during World War II. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES