Govt replaces fire, police chiefs in wake of deadly wildfire

The Tsipras government on Sunday abruptly announced the replacement of the police and fire chiefs in the country, in the wake of last month's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture.

Both services in the country of 11 million are controlled and overseen by the central government.

The development more-or-less confirmed a high-profile press report late last month, namely, that the embattled leftist-rightist coalition would replace the two services' chiefs, although at the time the government vehemently denied the prospect and even ordered ministers and MPs belonging to the hard left SYRIZA party - later joined by the remaining deputies belonging to the right-wing junior partner - from appearing on the Skai broadcaster's television and radio news programs.

Maj. Gen. Vassilios Mattheopoulos (Greek law enforcement ranks and grades are based on a military hierarchy) takes over from Sotirios Terzoudis at the helm of the fire brigade.

Maj. Gen. Aristidis Andrikopoulos, up until yesterday the deputy chief, takes over from Konstantinos Tsouvalas, who was picked by the current government as the police chief in February 2016.