Official death toll from Mati wildfire nears 90

Sunday, 05 August 2018 12:33
A woman severely burned in last month's devastating wildfire at the coastal Mati - eastern Attica prefecture - settlement died on Saturday at an Athens hospital, bringing the official death toll to 88, while an undetermined number of people are considered as missing.

The 55-year-old woman was being treated at the Evangelismos hospital's intensive care unit.

The bodies of two people have still not been identified, while authorities say only one person is considered as "missing".

 Thirty-eight people continue to be hospitalized, mostly for burns, eight of which are being treated in intensive care units.
 

