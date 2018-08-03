Six statues discovered in ruins of ancient Greek city in SW Turkey

Six ancient statues, dated to the first century AD, were uncovered during excavations at the ruins of the ancient Greek city of Magnesia (Magnesia on the Maeander), southwest Turkey, over the weekend.

The archaeological site is located in the Aydin province, and specifically at the Germencik district.

According to Prof. Orhan Bingöl, who has overseen excavations at the site since 1984, the statues depict four females, one male and another of undetermined gender. The finds came during archaeological excavations at the ruins of a temple dedicated to mythical Artemis.

Bingöl said all of the statues were found face down and next to each other in the same area. All were in good condition.

The first excavations of ancient Magnesia in the modern era were conducted in 1891 by a team led by noted German archaeologist Carl Humann, best known for discovering the Pergamon Altar.