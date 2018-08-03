First high-level resignation in wake of devastating wildfire claims public order minister

The relevant minister holding the public order portfolio was the first top official to resign on Friday, more than a week after a deadly wildfire cost the life of at least 85 people – by official accounts.

An announcement by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’office in the late afternoon said Alternate Minister Nikos Toskas again tendered his resignation, which this time was accepted.

In a hastily called – and soundly criticized – press conference last week, days after the almost complete destruction of the coastal Mati resort, Toskas had claimed that he offered to resign, but that his resignation was not accepted.

Responsibilities of public order/law enforcement portfolio, called the “citizen’s protection” minister, pass to the current interior minister, Panos Skourletis.