Grivalia Hospitality completes purchase of Amanzoe holiday property in Porto Heli

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

The latest major investment by Grivalia Hospitality, a subsidiary of Athens-based Grivalia Properties, was announced this week, with the investment vehicle purchasing an upscale resort community in the Porto Heli site, located across from the popular holiday island of Spetses, in southeastern Greece.

The price tag for the Amanzoe property reached nearly 70 million euros, withe the prospect of an additional 10-million-euro outlay for the purchase of 20 adjoining lots of the Kilada Hills vacation property. The latter is owned by Dolphin Capital Investors, the up-until-now owner of Amanzoe.

Grivalia Hospitality recently finalized its purchase of DCI, which was the primary investment vehicle for Dolphin Capital Partners, which is listed on the London stock exchange.

The previous owners will retain all loan obligations burdening the property, reaching 76.5 million euros.