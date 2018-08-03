Angry reactions by ND leader, former FM Bakoyannis to 17N assassin's transfer to prison farm

The abrupt transfer of a notorious urban terrorist to prison "farm" in central Greece, from the main penitentiary in the greater Athens area on Friday, generated sharp reactions from the political opposition.

"The without warning transfer of terrorist Koufodinas occurred in the morning (Friday) to a prison farm in Volos (coastal central Greece). Mr. Tsipras, at the moment when Greece is mourning and when the citizens are blaming you, personally, for ineptitude, cynicism and a cover-up, is the well-being of a serial killer a priority?" main opposition New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tweeted on his personal account, taking a swipe at his political rival, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

Mitsotakis' brother-in-law, Pavlos Bakoyannis, was gunned down by the ultra-leftist "17 November" terror group in September 1989.

Dimitris Koufodinas, described as the terror gang's pre-eminent assassin, has been handed down 11 life sentences. Nevertheless, he's been granted three 48-hour prison furloughs over the past two years, taking advantage of beneficial legal changes in the corrections system code that the current leftist-rightist coalition government has passed since 2016.

Mitsotakis' sister, former Athens mayor and foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis, Pavlos Bakoyannis' widow, also posted an angry Tweet.

"Incompetent when trying to protect citizens or even a basic reaction to the catastrophe, but very competent in allocating a big favor, transferring the 17N serial killer Koufodinas to a luxury prison," she charged.

In subsequent press release, the justice ministry defended the decision, saying such transfers are not announced ahead of time, and that legality was adhered to. The statement also said the transfer is part of a policy announced by the current justice minister whereby Korydallos penitentiary is transformed from a correctional facility housing convicted inmates, to a holdup for defendants on remand.