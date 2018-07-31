Minister of State: Attacks against Tsipras not fair

Tuesday, 31 July 2018 19:21
UPD:19:22
ΑΠΕ - ΜΠΕ/Αλέξανδρος Μπελτές
A- A A+

A minister of state on Tuesday clarified that the assumption of "political responsibility", uttered by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last week in the wake of a deadly wildfire that cost the lives of at least 92 people, comprises "numerous apologies together".

The same minister, Christoforos Vernardakis, also attempted to deflect mounting criticism in the country against the leftist prime minister himself, saying a "44-year-old individual that's burdened not only with building, town planning, civil protection and firefighting deficiencies, but also with the economic crime against the country, and the crime against the social state, should not be attacked".

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών