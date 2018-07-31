Minister of State: Attacks against Tsipras not fair

A minister of state on Tuesday clarified that the assumption of "political responsibility", uttered by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last week in the wake of a deadly wildfire that cost the lives of at least 92 people, comprises "numerous apologies together".

The same minister, Christoforos Vernardakis, also attempted to deflect mounting criticism in the country against the leftist prime minister himself, saying a "44-year-old individual that's burdened not only with building, town planning, civil protection and firefighting deficiencies, but also with the economic crime against the country, and the crime against the social state, should not be attacked".