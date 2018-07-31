Local mayor claims forged documents given to magistrate over wildfire response; death toll at 92

The political fallout from last week's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture continued unabated this week, with a local mayor on Tuesday claiming that forged documents have been presented to an investigating magistrate purportedly showing that a regional authority coordinating body for emergencies had convened last Monday when, in fact, it did not.

The mayor of the small port-city of Rafina, which lies just south of the Mati settlement, which bore the brunt of the wildfire, claimed that the documents were signed by an aide for the Attica prefecture authority. The official, when later asked, denied any forgery.

The leadership of the Attica regional or prefectural authority has also attracted sharp criticism in the wake of the wildfires that hit opposite sites in the greater Athens area last week, as the opposition press has targeted its leadership, which belongs to the ruling leftist SYRIZA party.

The "back-and-forth" political mêlée comes as the death toll on Tuesday reached 92, after a body was recovered off the Kokkino Limanaki beach, which is adjacent to the previously pine tree-covered Mati.