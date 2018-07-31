IMF: Greek debt relief measures favorable for mid-term; long term sustainability still uncertain

The Eurozone's recent debt relief measures for Greece improved the country's debt sustainability in the medium term, although the latter remains uncertain in the long term, the IMF announced on Tuesday.

The Washington D.C.-based Fund also calls realistic fiscal goals - primary budget surplus and GDP targets - a key component for the Greek program.

At the same time, it welcomes the continuous commitment of Greece's European partners towards supporting the thrice bailed out country in the future, including further debt relief measures, if necessary.