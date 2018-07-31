Mitsotakis in the wake of deadly wildfire: No such thing as 'political responsibility' without resignations

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday stepped up his high-pitched criticism of the foundering Tsipras government, more than a week after a sudden wildfire, roughly an hour’s drive from central Athens, claimed at least 92 lives.

“Accountability will be sought, have no doubt about it,” Mitsotakis said in beginning his closely watched press conference on Tuesday, while pointing directly to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ assumption of “political responsibility” for the devastating wildfire – the worst-ever in Greece and amongst the deadliest worldwide.

“What does political responsibility mean without even one resignation?” the president of the center-right New Democracy (ND) party asked.