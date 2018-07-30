Points Guy Travel picks another eight Greek island destinations as must sees

Τhe Points Guy Travel (TPG) website posted a recent article featuring another eight Grecian island destinations it says are just as incredible as Santorini or Mykonos, but distinctly less well-known than the two iconic Cyclades isles.

TPG singles out Astypalaia in the southeastern Cyclades with heaps of praise, saying the island offers relaxation and enjoyment.

Better-known Hydra also makes the list, with TPG mentioning that private vehicles are prohibited on the small rocky isle.

Crete, a far cry from Hydra, is next up on TPG's list, as Greece's largest island is promoted as offering everything a traveler can desire in a Mediterranean setting.

The biggest island in the Cyclades chain, Naxos, also makes it on the list, although the latter, along with Crete and Hydra, attract millions of tourists every year.

Small Folegandros, also in the Cyclades chain, is compared with Santorini, without the "price tag" and the thousands of visitors.

Symi, a small picturesque island in the eastern Aegean that's only a short boat ride from Turkey, is likened to Amalfi in Italy.

In departing the Aegean and heading to the Ionian Sea, TPG recommends Zakynthos, a distinctly verdant Greek isle with beautiful beaches, such as the renowned Navagio.

Finally, TPG picks Patmos, in the eastern Aegean, well-known as the place where the Book of the Revelation of the New Testament was composed in the first century AD.