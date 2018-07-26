Gree minister hints at arson as behind deadly wildfire; says resignation not accepted

Thursday, 26 July 2018 22:33
UPD:22:38
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΚΟΛΕΣΙΔΗ

Ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Δημήτρης Τζανακόπουλος (Δ), με τον αναπληρωτή υπουργό Προστασίας του Πολίτη Νίκο Τόσκα (2Α), τον Αρχηγό της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας Αντιστράτηγο, Κωνσταντίνο Τσουβάλα (ΔΕΝ ΕΙΚΟΝΙΖΕΤΑΙ) και τον αρχηγό Αρχηγό Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος Αντιστράτηγο ΠΣ Σωτήριο Τερζούδη (Α), μιλούν σε κοινή συνέντευξη Τύπου με επίκεντρο τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές στην Αττική, στην αίθουσα «Παύλος Μπακογιάννης», στο Υπουργείο Δημόσιας Τάξης, την Πέμπτη 26 Ιουλίου 2018. ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΚΟ

A- A A+

"Serious indications of criminal acts and arson" were cited by the relevant public order minister on Thursday evening, as a hastily organized press briefing was held - and carried live by the state broadcaster - amid growing anger and resentment in Greece in the wake of Monday's deadly wildfire east of Athens.

Nikos Toskas, the alternate minister of the citizens' protection ministry, as his portfolio is called, also said he tendered his resignation to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with the latter declining to accept it.

The death toll from the devastating wildfire that hit a coastal stretch eastern Attica prefecture, centered at the Mati settlement, is now at 83, with dozens of people still missing.

With the government spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos by his side, and with the heads of the police and fire brigade also appearing before reporters and cameras, Toskas maintained that the eruption of numerous blazes within a short period of time "leaves clear indications of the work of arsonists".

He also referred to a "finding" near Mt. Penteli, to the west of where the deadly wildfire front emerged, that has significantly aided investigations, although he declined to provide more details.

Beyond the references to "arson", the government side also cited what it called "extreme weather conditions", namely, gale force winds blowing at the time.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών