Heavy rains in greater Athens area days after deadly wildfires

Torrential rainfall in parts of the greater Athens area on Thursday succeeded deadly wildfires, as storms swept through northern Attica prefecture in the early afternoon. Some 140 calls to the fire brigade were reported for assistance and to pump out flood waters in various sites around the greater Athens area.

Feeder roads and an overpass on the main north-south Athens-Lamia highway, heading out north from the Greek capital, was also reported.

Authorities and residents in wildfire-stricken areas have expressed concerns over flooding in ravaged areas.