FAZ: German finance ministry calculates recent Greek debt relief measures at 34 bln€

Germanys finance ministry reportedly calculates the most recently extended Greek debt relief measures as totaling 34 billion euros, according to a report on Wednesday by the financial daily FAZ.

The Frankfurt-based newspaper said the ministry's experts based on their calculations on the fact that, among others, repayment of loans extended to Greece by European creditors will commence after 2033, thereby burdening Berlin's state coffers.

FAZ said the figure was revealed in a response to a tabled question by a Free Democratic Party (FDP) deputy in the Bundestag.