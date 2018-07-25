MoU signed by Piraeus Port Authority, Qingdao Port Group

A MoU was signed this week in Athens by representatives of Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), which operates the largest and busiest port in Greece, and Qingdao Port Group, the seventh biggest port in the world based on volume and a major trade and economic hub on the northeast Chinese coast.

PPA board member Athanasios Liagos and the president of Qingdao Port Group, Zheng Minghui, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective port authorities.

The agreement foresees an exchange of know-how and information, training, development of initiatives for better environmental protection through best practices, etc.