By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Grivalia Properties this week acquired the remaining 50 percent of Piraeus Port Plaza 1's (PPP1) shares, a real estate developer and the owner of one square city block where a now abandoned cigarette manufacturing (Papastratos) unit lies.

The transaction, worth 3.87 million euros, completes Grivalia's full acquisition of PPP1, as it had purchased half of the latter's shares in October 2016 from Dimand Real Estate for 1.625 million euros.