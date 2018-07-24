Int'l leaders express condolences over wildfire deaths in telephone calls with Greek PM

Tuesday, 24 July 2018
UPD:21:04
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras fielded calls from several international and Europoean leaders on Tuesday, in the wake of a deadly wildfire in eastern Attica, which has claimed nearly 80 lives and with dozens of people still missing.

Tsipras spoke with Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, respectively, both of whom expressed their respective governments' condolences.

Earlier, he spoke with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, as well as with the leaders of Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Bulgaria - prime ministers Sanchez, Rutte, Costa and Borisov, respectively.

