Reports: 2 Polish nationals, mother and son, among victims in wildfire-related fatalities

Two Polish nationals, a mother and her 10-year-old son, are among the victims of Monday's wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture, east of Athens proper, the Polish foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The statement was carried by the Xinhua news agency.

The victims were reportedly staying a hotel in the seaside Mati settlement and drown as a boat carrying them overturned in the evening. Ten people reportedly drowned in the same incident.

The group's apparently tried to flee by sea as flames neared the hotel.