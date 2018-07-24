Wildfire victims, including children, exceed 50; judicial probe ordered

Another two bodies, a mother and her daughter, were reportedly discovered on Tuesday in the areas devastated by wildfires in eastern Attica prefecture the previous afternoon and overnight, raising the number of victims above 50, although an exact number was still unclear as of the early afternoon.

The mayor of Rafina, the port town just south of where the epicenter of the wildfires raged, referred to more than 60 fatalities.

One macabre image emerged with the first light on Tuesday, as first responders discovered a charred field on the side of a seaside cliff where the bodies of 26 people were found. Some of the victims were children, many embracing each other and adults. A total of 170 people were being treated in area hospitals, 11 of which are in serious condition.

In a related development, a supreme court prosecutor on Tuesday ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into the causes of the blazes.

In terms of material damages, more than 800 residences and 300 vehicles were destroyed.