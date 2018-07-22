Additional burden for 2.172 mln taxpayers in Greece based on income tax returns at 1,129€

The average income tax - on top of monthly deductions - that 2.172 million taxpayers in Greece will pay for 2017 income returns is 1,129 euros, with 5.483 million tax statements having been processed as of Friday.

In absolute figures, the sum equals roughly 2.45 billion euros.

Roughly 6.3 million tax statements/returns are forecast to be filed before a deadline of July 26 expires.

Out of the tax returns filed so far, 39.63 percent show a balance in favor of the tax bureau, i.e. 2.45 billion euros; more than 704,000 returns (12.84 percent) are due a return, totaling a meager 291.6 million euros; 2.606 million tax returns record neither a balance nor a return.