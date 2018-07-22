Flights, passengers reported by Greek airports up 7.8%, 10.5% in H1 2018

Sunday, 22 July 2018 22:28
UPD:22:32
Eurokinissi/ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ
A- A A+

Nearly 25 million passengers passed through Greek airports in the first half of 2016, an increase of 10.5 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

According to figures released by the country's civil aviation authority, the total number of passengers recorded at Greek airports was slightly more than 24.4 million, while the number of flights to and from Greek airports reached 211,591, of which 88,948 were domestic flights, and 122,643 international, an increase of 7.8 percent from the corresponding period of 2017.

