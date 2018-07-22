Well-known anti-state group vandalizes tax office

A tax office in north-central Athens was the latest "victim" of a notorious self-styled anarchist group, with some eight individuals vandalizing the front of the building and breaking glass.

The incident came at roughly 5.15 a.m. local time at the Psychiko tax office, which is located off a major thoroughfare (Kifisias avenue) and roughly 500 meters from the well-guarded Israeli embassy.

The "anarchist collective" known as "Rouvikonas" later claimed responsibility for the attack, even posting of video.