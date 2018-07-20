Mitsotakis says he'll honor Prespes agreement if elected and pact is ratified

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader is profiled with a lengthy interview by the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung this week, where, among others, he pledges to honor a recently concluded bilateral agreement resolving the fYRoM "name issue".

"I have clearly said that I do not like this agreement. But I always stress that I will honor it (agreement) as an obligation undertaken by the country, as long as it has been ratified by Greece's Parliament... ND will vote against," he was quoted as saying.

The ND leader also repeated his demand for early elections in the country.

"The Tsipras government has nothing more to offer the country. On Aug. 20, the third and last European bailout program for Greece ends; we need a new government, one that will lead the country into the future. With the exception of tourism, the economy is not growing," he said.

Meanwhile, another German daily, Die Welt, referred to this week's acquittal of 18 police officers, who were charged with using excessive force back in 2011, and following a complaint by then SYRIZA party president Alexis Tsipras. The latter became prime minister in 2015.

DW emphasizes the major delays plaguing the Greek justice system, in an article entitled "Tsipras loses a trial against his own police force."

"Every legal battle (in Greece) is accompanied by the risk of the case ending due to the death of the plaintiff or the defendant. Court proceedings last so long that they serve as impediments to would-be foreign investors," DW adds.