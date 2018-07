Travel & Leisure's latest list for the 15 best islands in the world for 2018 includes a Greek destination, and specifically the central Cyclades island of Paros, which landed in the magazine's ninth place.

The fourth biggest island in the Cyclades chain, located in the middle of the Aegean, was given 88.76 points out of a possible 100.

In recent years, Paros has emerged as a distinct international travel destination, along the lines of jet-setting Mykonos and iconic Santorini.