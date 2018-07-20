Four Turks arrested in border region for illegal entry into restricted area

Four Turkish nationals were arrested along the western bank of the Evros River in extreme northeast Greece on Thursday next to the border with Turkey, which the specific waterway delineates. The four were led before a local prosecutor in the town of Orestiada on Friday.

The incident has taken on wider dimensions, given that two Greek servicemen, who allegedly entered Turkish territory in early March, continue to be held in pre-trial detention in the neighboring country. No official charges have been filed and no fixed court date set in the case of the two servicemen.

Two out of the four Turks said they were journalists. They also claimed they entered Greek territory to investigate an incident involving a missing Turkish woman and her three children. The latter reportedly fell off a flimsy craft into the river while trying to pass from the Turkish side to the Greek side.

A total of nine people were on the boat.

A charge of illegal entry into a restricted region has been filed against the four.