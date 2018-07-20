UN study: Greece dramatically improved position in e-governance

One apparent "silver lining" in the economic and political implosion that has plagued Greece since 20009-2010 is that e-governance has rapidly flourished in the process, bypassing much of what was previously viewed as the country's creaky and cumbersome wider public sector.

Specifically, according to a study by the UN for 2018, Greece finds itself in the enviable e-governance category with such stellar "cyber" performers as S. Korea, Australia and Canada.

Greece climbed eight places in the relevant UN study, coming in at 35th place, up from 43rd in 2016. Improvement in specific indices is even more impressive, as the country climbed 31 spots in the "electronic participation" category.