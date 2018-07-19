Only 24 Greek businesses have so far registered 'Macedonian' trademark for their products

Friday, 20 July 2018
UPD:01:02
Greece's Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) this week issued detailed instructions on how businesses and producers in the country can secure  the trademark "Macedonia" or "Macedonian" for their products, while adding affected businesses in the country number at least 4.000.

The development comes in the wake of a recently signed bilateral agreement between Greece and the neighboring former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), the highlight of which is that the latter will officially change its constitutional name to the "Republic of North Macedonia".

However, at present only 24 companies in Greece have registered the name "Macedonian" for their products at the European and international level.

