Union calls 48-hour strike by casinos workers in Greece this weekend

A union in Greece representing casino workers has declared a 48-hour strike for the coming weekend, lasting until midnight on Sunday.

The union (OSETYP) said the industrial action aims to press for the immediate payment of back pay and benefits owed to the staff at the casinos of Rio, Alexandroupolis, Corfu and Syros.

Beyond direct and pressing labor-related demands, however, the union also called for "immediate financing" of the private casinos at Loutraki, Rio, Alexandroupolis, Corfu Syros and Rhodes, referring to casinos facing "economic collapse". No details were cited on who the union's leadership proposes to finance the private gaming businesses.

Other demands include unified regulatory and taxation rules, the signing of a collective bargaining agreement for all such businesses, and guarantees over secured job spots.