Mitsotakis again promises tax, contribution rate cuts if elected; in pledge to bar association heads

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week promised the country's bar association presidents that if his party wins the next elections he lower tax rates and contributions imposed on attorneys and notaries.

"Obviously we'll lower the tax rates on property, something that affects all Greeks, and we'll review the tax indices, abolishing an annual duty on professionals, when fiscal conditions allow us," he said, in a carefully worded pledge to representatives of the legal sector.

Referring to what sector representatives charge are now "oppressive" social security contributions by self-employed professionals (lawyers, physicians, engineers as well as craftsmen etc), Mitsotakis said he'll offer details during an address in early September at an annual trade fair in Thessaloniki.