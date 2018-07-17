Greece improves 10 spots on International Transparency's Corruption Perceptions Index

Greece's position in International Transparency's "Corruption Perceptions Index 2017" improved by 10 positions, compared to the 2016 listing, landing in 59th place, behind ...Saudi Arabia but ahead of Jordan.

The country was in 69th place for 2016.

Specifically, IT reported that complaints over instances of corruption decreased by 8.5 percent in 2017, compared to 2016.

The number of officials, bureaucrats and professionals, arrested on site via the "in flagrante delicto" (caught red-handed) process, also significantly decreased, by 44 percent yoy, according to IT. The latter development is attributed to a reduction in the number of official charges made.