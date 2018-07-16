Handelsblatt: Greece eyes 10-year bond issue - before Aug. 20

Monday, 16 July 2018 12:34
UPD:12:39
REUTERS/SUSANA VERA
A- A A+

Handelsblatt on Monday claimed that Greece's Public Debt Management Agency is considering a 10-year bond issue before the current - and last - bailout program officially ends on Aug. 20.

The German financial daily noted, however, that "Athens, of course, doesn't have an immediate need for the money ... Due to a liquidity reserve of up to 24 billion euros, the country can be fully financed until mid 2022, but all experts agree on this: Athens should wait so long. The country must build trust with the market through test issues."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών