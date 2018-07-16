Handelsblatt: Greece eyes 10-year bond issue - before Aug. 20

Handelsblatt on Monday claimed that Greece's Public Debt Management Agency is considering a 10-year bond issue before the current - and last - bailout program officially ends on Aug. 20.

The German financial daily noted, however, that "Athens, of course, doesn't have an immediate need for the money ... Due to a liquidity reserve of up to 24 billion euros, the country can be fully financed until mid 2022, but all experts agree on this: Athens should wait so long. The country must build trust with the market through test issues."