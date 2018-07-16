Wyndham Athens Residence officially presented in central Athens

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

The Wyndham hotel group continues to be "bullish" over its Greece prospects, with Dimitris Manikis, the multinational's president and managing director for the EMEA region outlining the group's strategy for reporters.

Manikis spoke last week during the official presentation of the Wyndham Athens Residence hotel, located in central Metaxourgio square, the seventh unit opened by Wyndham in the country, and the first to feature its mixeduse concept.

The hotel and resort group's growth strategy for Greece, at least, is based on two axes, namely, its close cooperation with Athens-based Zeus International, a hospitality management company, and what the former calls the exploitation of "necessary conditions". The latter is a reference to the continuing upward growth of Greece's tourism industry, which has seen record-breaking tourism arrivals of late, but still "flat" tourism remittances.