Lavrov on case of expulsion of Russian diplomats: Greece following the West's policy towards Russia

Official Moscow dismissed a very high-profile expulsion of two of its diplomats from Greece this month by claiming Athens proceeded with the move without evidence.

In statements to RT America on Sunday, a pro-Kremlin international broadcaster based in Moscow, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov also claimed that the expulsions - unprecedented in Greek-Russian relations over the past several decades - merely follow the West's policy towards Russia.

He said other western countries have also proceeded with similar retaliatory measures "without proof", something he said occurred in the recent case of the two Russian diplomats in Greece.