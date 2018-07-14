Hellas Gold reportedly facing more bureaucratic hurdles in N. Greece mining operations

By L. Kalamara

lkal@naftemporiki.gr

Executives of Hellas Gold, which holds two gold mining concessions in northern Greece at the center of concerted efforts by opponents to block the investment, are again "crying foul" over what they claim is yet another round of "foot-dragging" on the part of relevant ministries.

The latest "hiccup" in the company's efforts to start-up operations at the Skouries site, which has attracted practically all of the opposition by a portion of local residents, environmentalists and anti-capitalist groupings, deals with deals in the issuance of what the El Dorado Gold subsidiary calls "routine licenses".