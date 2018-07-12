IMF: Cooperation with European creditors over post-bailout supervision in Greece; foreseen procedure to be followed

Thursday, 12 July 2018 20:40
UPD:20:42
REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
A- A A+

The IMF’s executive board will convene on July 27 to consider a review for Greece, the so-called article IV consultation, which will include forecasts for a debt sustainability study for the thrice bailed out country.

Referring to the post-bailout supervision for Greece, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice reiterated that this is a foreseen procedure followed by the Fund for every country exiting a fiscal readjustment program – and similar to the one followed for other Eurozone members.

He also said joint missions of IMF and European auditors to Greece – scheduled to occur by the latter on a quarterly basis - was a possibility. He also reminded that two main reviews will be compiled on an annual basis. 

